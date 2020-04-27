Gary Lineker expresses concern over resumption of football season which would derail Leeds United and West Brom

Former England striker Gary Lineker has expressed his concerns over the resumption of the football season which would derail the promotion hopes of Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion in response on Twitter to Piers Morgan.

Lineker was responding to Morgan’s beliefs that the cancellation of the Dutch league was “the only fair way to resolve the season.” In response he said that although it “may well prove to be the only way, its hardly the fairest way.”

May well prove to be the only way. Hardly the fairest way, though? https://t.co/JWCe4dayCQ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 24, 2020

In the Championship this season, Leeds and West Brom have led the way for the most part and are still harbouring hopes that the campaign can be resumed and they can secure their status in the Premier League next season.

Both Leeds and Albion have held the top two spots since November and currently hold a significant cushion over third-placed Fulham and are both in favour of the season being completed rather than it being declared null and void and facing huge financial ramifications.

Having seen the non-league cancelled because of the Coronavirus, there remains uncertainty in how the Premier League and EFL may approach the situation in the coming weeks and months with nine league games still left to complete.

With many supporters of the English game being understandably concerned following the news of the cancellation of the Eredivisie, the EFL released a statement of their own over the weekend detailing that they remain committed to completing the campaign.

They claimed that they are exercising all possible options on how they can complete the season and remain dedicated to finding a solution whilst the health and wellbeing of all involved remains of paramount importance.