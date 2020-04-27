“We’ve plotted and planned how we’re going to move forward”- MK Dons boss Russell Martin provides update

MK Dons boss Russell Martin has said he is using the break away from football to plan for the future with the League One side, as per their official club website.

The former Peterborough United, Norwich City and Rangers defender took charge of the Dons in November and has impressed in his opening first months as a manager.

Martin, who is 34 years old, had lifted the Buckinghamshire-side away from the relegation zone before the season was brought to a halt.

He racked up over 572 appearances during his playing days and is now hoping for a lengthy and successful spell as a manager.









Martin has been speaking about the lockdown period, as per MK Dons’ website: “We’ve plotted and planned how we’re going to move forward. I’ve certainly looked to use the time we’ve been given to make sure we’re better and more refined when we get back to work.”

“We’ve had a chance to reflect and analyse on what we’ve done- what’s worked and what’s not. It’s time that we wouldn’t have had otherwise so hopefully we can find a way to benefit from this situation.”

He added: “I’ve been used to a structure and routine for the past 20 years so I’ve tried to maintain that where I can. We’ve stressed that to the players as well, as it’s important. I’ve been trying to stay in touch with the players and staff as much as I can, and making sure everybody is okay. Footballers are real creatures of habit so to lose that is a difficult thing to deal with.”

Martin may also be using the time away to identify potential transfer targets for the summer.