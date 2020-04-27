“Promotion with Leeds”- Simon Grayson reveals proudest moment of managerial career

Simon Grayson has labelled his promotion with Leeds United as the proudest moment of his managerial career, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

He guided his boyhood club to promotion to the Championship after finishing 2nd in League One in 2010.

Grayson, who is 50 years old, has been promoted from the third tier four times as a manager in the past with Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Preston North End, but the one with Leeds is the one he is most proud of.

The experienced boss spent four years at the helm at Elland Road and has also gone onto manage Sunderland and Bradford City.

Reflecting on his career to date, he has said, as per the Blackpool Gazette: “In my managerial career, I’ve had good times and bad times. But when I finish, I just hope people look back at me and say I’m a good guy that gave everything to what he did, whether it’s managing, playing, cycling, whatever.”

“Life never goes smoothly all the time and, certainly as a football manager, you come through periods when you’ve not been successful stronger. Weak people will not be able to deal with situations but I fell myself I’m a strong character.”

On his best moment, he said: “The proudest one is the promotion with Leeds because of what it meant as a supporter and what it meant to the City, and how we overcame a lot of adversity in that particular time.”

Grayson is now available after parting company with Blackpool in February and is believed to be keen on a return to the dugout.