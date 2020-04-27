“About the whole cog” Leeds United tipped to do well in Premier League

Football is suspended until heavens knows when and Leeds United sit at the top of the Sky Bet Championship pile. They have a seven-point lead over Fulham in 3rd, the last of the playoff places, and there are nine games left to play when the season restarts. Should they gain promotion, former Whites midfielder Michael Brown thinks they’d do well in English football’s top competition.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown finds positives in Leeds’ style of play and that is all down to one man and his vision – Marcelo Bielsa. The legendary Argentinian has come into Elland Road and over the past two seasons has awoken the slumbering Whites and turned them into a force to be reckoned with.

Last season it was a case of so near yet so far as Bielsa’s side, riddled with a drop of form after Christmas, fell at the penultimate hurdle after a topsy-turvy game at Elland Road with Derby progressing 4-3 on aggregate to the Play-Off Final at Wembley against Aston Villa.

They sit poised to ascend and Brown thinks that they will do well if they go up and that is all down to Marcelo Bielsa. Brown says: “They have done it [hit top spot]with nobody getting a hatful of goals, a 25-goal goalscorer but this is where you come back to the manager.”

The combative midfielder then added why this is of importance to how Leeds United find themselves where they are at the moment. Continuing he states: “It is about the whole cog, how to grind teams down and believes [sic]in the team and that is what he has done. That hard work, that success and the style of play has leaned itself towards that.”

In words that will please Leeds United fans, Brown goes on to add: “I think what is great for Leeds United is that they are playing such an attacking style, they want to control possession. I think the Premier League will suit that style”

To test what he thinks, we just need football to start up again and Leeds United to get those games won which see them hit the top of English football for the first time in 16 years.