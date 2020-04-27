Celtic interested in bringing former Sunderland striker to Scotland

Celtic have joined the race to sign ex-Sunderland striker Josh Maja from Bordeaux, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Neil Lennon’s side are eager to boost their attacking options this summer as they look to strengthen their grip on their dominance in Scotland. They have identified Maja as a potential target for the summer.

Maja, who is 21 years old, has been linked with Premier League duo West Ham United and Crystal Palace recently with a return to the UK over the coming months a possibility.

The youngster left the Stadium of Light in January 2019 for Ligue 1 side Bordeaux. He has scored eight goals in all competitions this season and still has another three years left on his contract in France.

He was born in London and spent time in the academies at Palace, Fulham and Manchester City before rocking up at Sunderland in 2015. He then made his first-team debut for the Black Cats a year later in a League Cup tie against Queens Park Rangers.

Maja burst onto the scene for the North-East side as they slipped down the divisions. He scored 16 goals in the first-half of last season in League One to earn himself a move away, despite Sunderland being eager to tie him down on a new deal.

The striker has adapted well to life in France but Bordeaux will have to see off interest in him this summer with the likes of Celtic, West Ham and Palace looking to pounce.