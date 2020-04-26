Derby County urgency to strike wage deferral deal ahead of £10m money gulf

The COVID-19 pandemic has closed down both society and sport in general, football is one of the specific sports that is bearing the full brunt of the lockdown. Clubs lower down the tiers have felt the pinch and all clubs below the EFL have voided and nullified their seasons. Some League One and Two sides are also facing financial worries and wanting to void their campaigns. Now Derby County is feeling the financial drain and is seeking an urgent agreement with their players according to John Percy in the Telegraph.

For Derby County, it was a case of so close, yet so far last season regarding Premier League promotion. The Rams fell in the Play-Off Final at Wembley to Aston Villa. They would have fancied their chances in this season’s competition, especially after the marquee capture of former Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney.

However, inconsistency is the key for looking at Derby County this season and they sit mid-table, languishing in 12th place on 51 points. Such is the manner of this season’s Sky Bet Championship that they are only five points shy of 6th and the playoffs, that place currently in the possession of Preston North End on 56 points.

Yet, there are more pressing concerns for the Rams says The Telegraph’s Percy with Mel Morris’ club facing what he [Percy] calls “a crucial 48 hours.” With football suspended, and with no definite date set for a return to action, Derby will attempt to agree on a deferral of wages with their players as the financial losses begin to crunch.

Percy says that a 25% deferral “has been agreed” between Derby and their players after the club’s initial 50% proposal was turned down by the PFA. He says that County will continue to negotiate “over a possible compromise” as they face up to what the club fear could be a £10 million gulf in finances due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and its lockdown of football.