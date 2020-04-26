ON THIS DAY: Leeds United crowned last Division One champions

Leeds United fans will always be able to claim one distinct record in that their side were the last champions of Division One before the instigation of the Premier League took over as English football’s top-tier competition.

The 1991/92 season was the Whites second consecutive campaign at this level – they finished the 190/91 season in 4th place. It was a pretty close-run affair for the Whites (82 pts) who ultimately ended up on top of the pile ahead of bitter rivals Manchester United (78 pts).

They lost just four games all season, losing only to Crystal Palace (1-0), Oldham Athletic (2-0), Queens Park Rangers (4-1) and Manchester City (4-0). It was the season that the talismanic Eric Cantona signed for the club and also the season which saw them dismantle Sheffield Wednesday 6-1 – a game that saw the most blatant dive for a penalty seen from Owls player Gordon Watson.

Season Highlights

That first-place finish was good enough to qualify Leeds for the rebranded European Cup competition which, from the following season, was rebranded as the Champions League. It was a Champions League competition which saw Leeds knocked out 4-2 by Rangers in the competition’s second round after two 2-1 defeats.

Top goalscorers

Lee Chapman – 16

Rod Wallace – 11

Steve Hodge – 7

Gary Speed – 6

Mel Sterland – 6

Gary McAllister – 5

The following season

It proved to be something of a false dawn in some respects. The following season, the inaugural Premier League campaign, the Whites finished in a lowly 17th place and were only one point safe from relegation. They lost only once at Elland Road but failed to win any of their games on the road.

However, whilst the following campaign might have taken some of the gloss from the 1991/92 season there’s one thing that cannot be taken away.

Leeds United were the last winners of the First Division.