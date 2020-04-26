Five potential candidates to replace Graeme Jones as manager of Luton Town

Luton Town are needing a new manager after parting company with Graeme Jones this week. Here are five potential candidates for the vacant position-

Nathan Jones- The Welshman managed the Hatters for three years from 2016 to 2019 but left for a sour spell at Stoke City. He was sacked by the Potters in November last year and is available now. Could he be set for a return to Kenilworth Road?

Michael Duff, Cheltenham Town- The former Burnley and Northern Ireland defender is catching the eye in charge of Cheltenham in the fourth tier. He steered them to comfortable survival last season and his side now currently sit in 5th position and in the Play-Offs.

Michael Flynn, Newport County- The 39 year old has done an impressive job in League Two with Newport with a tight budget and deserves a crack at a club higher up the Football League. He is a young and ambitious coach so could fit the bill for the Hatters.

Paul Heckingbottom- He may be considered by Luton and is free after being dismissed by Hibernian in November last year. The 42 year old guided Barnsley to promotion to the Championship in 2016, as well as winning the Football League Trophy in the same year. His recent spells at Leeds United and Hibs didn’t quite work out for him.

Stephen Robinson, Motherwell- He spent six years of his playing career at Luton and is an option. He has been the manager of Scottish Premiership side Motherwell for the past three years having previously managed Oldham Athletic in the past.