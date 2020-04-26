“I am still improving”- Preston North End goalkeeper talks about new contract

Preston North End goalkeeper Declan Rudd is pleased to have committed his future to the club, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

The stopper has penned a new three-year deal at Deepdale until 2023.

Rudd, who is 29 years old, believes he is coming up to the peak of his career as a goalkeeper over the next couple of seasons.

The former England Under-21 international has been with on a permanent basis Preston since 2017, having previously played for Norwich City.

His long-term future with Alex Neil’s side was in the balance before he finally put pen-to-paper on a new deal earlier this month.

Talking about his new contract, Rudd has said, as per Lancashire Live: “It (the contract) has been going on since the end of last season and it has been down to me and speaking with the family and stuff like that to get it done. Times like this make you realise how lucky you are to be in the situation that I am in and to be at a great club with a great job.”

He added: “I think I am still improving. I am experienced and have played a lot more games over the last three years and learned a lot. At this age you start to mature as a person a bit more and as a goalkeeper you are just about starting to peak in your career at 29 so there is a long way to go”

“I can’t promise I won’t make any more mistakes, that is going to happen, even at the top level. But I feel like I am coming into the main years of a goalkeeper’s career and I want to push on from this season and get better and better.”

Rudd had made 37 appearances in the Championship for the Lilywhites before the season was brought to a halt.