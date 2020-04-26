“You never know” – Nottingham Forest’s English starlet reveals he is eligible to represent Poland

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Nottingham Forest right-back Matty Cash has revealed that he is eligible to represent the Polish national team, qualifying through his grandparents who came from Poland.

Matty Cash has been a star performer for Nottingham Forest over the course of the 2019/20 season, nailing down a spot in Sabri Lamouchi’s side in a right-back role for the Frenchman.

And, while England’s options at right-back are hardly limited – with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker and Aaron Wan Bissaka vying for a spot in Gareth Southgate’s side, Cash would fancy his chances of at least pushing for a spot in the side should Forest win promotion to the top flight.

However, the Forest man could opt to represent a different country. Cash is eligible to play for Poland through his grandparents and has now revealed that the Polish FA have held a few conversations with his agent. Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live about his eligibility to represent Poland, he said:

“One day we were just sat down and my mum or my dad mentioned it, and said ‘you’d be able to play for Poland if you wanted to. To play international football at any level would be fantastic, so we’ll just see what happens with that one.

“My granddad and grandma were born in Poland and my mum’s half-Polish – she can speak the language fluently, so she might be able to teach me a few things!

“They (the Polish football association) have had a few conversations with my agent, but I don’t hear much about it – when I’m playing games he doesn’t like distracting me. He mentioned it to me and said he’d had a few conversations with them. We’ll just have to see what happens in the future.

“The Euros have been put back, so you never know with that one. I’ve just got to keep playing well and focus on myself; keep playing well for Forest, keep having good games and then hopefully it might fall into place in the future.”