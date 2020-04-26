Hull City have first refusal to sign Marcus Maddison from Peterborough United

Hull have first refusal to sign Marcus Maddison from Peterborough United this summer on a permanent basis, as per a report by Hull Live.

His contract at London Road expires in June and they will let him leave the club on a free transfer.

Maddison, who is 26 years old, linked up with ex-Posh boss Grant McCann at the KCOM Stadium in the January transfer window on a loan deal until the end of the season.

He has made seven appearances for the Tigers since his loan switch, chipping in with a single goal that came in a 4-4 draw against Swansea City.

Maddison has been on the books at Peterborough since August 2014 but they have decided they no longer want him and it is time for him to move on. He has played 240 games for the League One side, scoring 62 goals along the way.

Before his move to the Posh, Maddison had been on the books at Newcastle United as a youngster before spells at St Johnstone and Gateshead.

He has always been a standout player in the third tier and his move to Hull this past winter was an opportunity to show what he can do in the Championship. However, he was not able to prevent McCann’s side from slipping towards the relegation zone before the season was brought to a halt.

Whether Hull decide to sign him permanently this summer is yet to be known and will depend on finances. If the Tigers turn him down, Maddison will have to weigh up his options over the coming months.