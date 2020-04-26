“I had done as much as I could”- Jarrod Bowen opens up over Hull City exit

Jarrod Bowen believes he did as much as he could for Hull City, as per a report by Yorkshire Post.

The winger earned a move to West Ham United on the final day of the January transfer window.

Bowen, who is 23 years old, scored 54 goals in 141 appearances for the Tigers which meant the Hammers forked out an initial £18 million to lure him to the Premier League, with the potential for add-ons.

Hull have since slipped down the Championship table since their star man’s departure and are only two points above the relegation zone as it stands.

Bowen felt the time was right to leave the KCOM Stadium and spoke on talkSPORT about his departure, as per Yorkshire Live: “I felt I had done as much as I could at Hull, and I felt like I had earned this opportunity now.”

“I’m starting down here again and I’ve got to work my way up with my time here. Hopefully it’s a very long time. It’s everyone’s dream to play in the Premier League and, when a team like West Ham came in for me, it was a no-brainer.”

He added: “Look at the stadium. When I signed, I went to the stadium and I looked around and got to take it all in. It’s incredible. Making my home debut, coming out in front of all those people. That’s when it hit me. That was what I dreamed of.”

Bowen scored once in four appearances for West Ham before the season was brought to a halt. He will be itching to get back and show what he can do in the top flight.