Real Madrid readying £17m transfer bid for Fulham midfielder and former record buy

Fulham sits within touching distance of the automatic promotion places in the Sky Bet Championship in 3rd place. They are six points shy of West Brom and will be wanting to chip away at this margin as soon as football kicks back into action. One player who won’t be a part of that effort is Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa who is on a season-long loan at Villareal. The misfit Cottager is being targetted, according to Mail Online, by Real Madrid.

Cameroonian defensive midfielder Anguissa arrived on a club record, £30million deal when signing for Fulham ahead of last season’s ill-fated Premier League campaign. He joined the Londoners from French Ligue 1 side Marseille, featuring in 22 of Fulham’s Premier League campaign without scoring or assisting.

Relegation saw him shipped out to La Liga side Villareal where the 24-year-old has featured in 25 La Liga games, scoring one goal and providing one assist. Whilst hardly an eye-catching return, it is still enough to have caught the eyes of Real Madrid, one of football’s global names.

According to the Mail Online’s Kathryn Batte, Los Blancos are said to be considering Anguissa “as a cut-price midfield potion this summer.” Mundo Deportivo report as a rumour that Villareal “will not exercise the purchase option” for Anguissa and go on to say that Real Madrid could step in as long as demands are lowered.

The Mail Online’s Batte says that Real are “unwilling to meet the midfielder’s release clause of £22million” and will be looking to enter a £17million offer that might test Fulham’s resolve. The Spanish giants are also said to be wanting to push for a salary reduction from the Yaoundé-born midfielder.