£850,000 is cost for League One clubs to bear – Peterborough owner MacAnthony

COVID-19 has changed the way that we view the world and that is something that cannot be disputed. The words ‘lockdown’ and ‘furlough’, alongside the term ‘social distancing’ are now part of the modern lexicon. Football has suffered what with being on lockdown since mid-March and with no definite date for a return. No bodies on the terraces means that clubs are losing their main revenue stream and suffering financially. In an article in The Sun, Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony lays it bare.

As the financial pinch is felt, all football clubs have looked to adjust as they are faced with a lockdown that nobody can predict an end to. The uncertainty of this rightly worries clubs and football organisations. Already English football below League Two has had enough of the uncertainty and have ended their seasons early. Away from these shores, the Dutch Eredivisie has also folded their season with no one declared as champion and no teams relegated to the second tier nor promoted from it.

There has been talk that League One and Two sides are angling for their leagues to be closed down with money worries at the forefront of their thinking. However, those mutterings are far from universal and could be potentially damaging according to Posh owner MacAnthony. He details the extent that every League One side could be out of pocket should they decide to throw their hand in and walk away from the 2019/20 campaign.

Speaking on his podcast ‘Football Club Chairman – Hard Truth’ in ‘Episode 6 – Price of Voiding Football‘, MacAnthony states: “Right now the majority of clubs have completed 77 to 78 per cent of the season, so there’s 22 per cent to be completed.If the season is voided and it’s 23 per cent incomplete here’s what will happen.” The Peterborough owner then lays bare the costs.

Commenting on the pre-payments from the EFL and Premier League, MacAnthiny adds: “In a typical year we get paid around £1.7m in EFL and solidarity money to play 44 games of football. Take 23 per cent of that and it’s about £390,000 to £400,000. So by rights if we void the season and have fallen short we will need to give refunds. So about £400,000 we’d have to refund the EFL and solidarity payments to the Premier League.”

For clubs already suffering the lack of football, that alone in a big chunk of money. He then adds in fans wanting refunds to the big sum saying: “We’re talking about season-ticket refunds in the region of £80,000 to £150,000 quite possibly. Add that to the EFL and solidarity and we’re well over £500,000.”

His podcast then rounds off on this topic with the notion of sponsors wanting to claw back some of their money for the defaulted contract. Totalling it all up the Posh chairman says: “Let’s say our sponsorship say we’ve defaulted on that contract and they decided to sue back for the 23 per cent. Let’s take an average of £150,000. I’ve calculated the refund bill would be £750,000 to £850,000. There’s your void bill.”

With some League One and Two clubs wavering on whether to fold or not, these figures would make startling reading.