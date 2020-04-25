Dutch FA chiefs thoughts could be portentous for Leeds United and West Brom

Football will enter into May with no games being played in the United Kingdon since mid-March. The continued absence of the beautiful game has seen clubs become increasingly worried about the financial aspects of football’s postponement. The longer this goes on, the more pressure clubs will feel. Also, the longer this continues the more difficult it becomes to finish current campaigns. That struck home yesterday when the Dutch Eredivisie folded its season and Dutch FA supremo Just Spee has some sobering words for English football.

Already English football has seen all campaigns voided from National League level down with financial worries laying heavily on the minds of clubs at this level. There’s even talk of Leagues One and Two following suite with an indeterminate date for restarting football not comparable with the financial nightmare many clubs find themselves in.

All of Europe’s top-tier competitions seemed resistant to the voiding of seasons until the Eredivisie did so yesterday. The German Bundesliga has set a May 9 date to get things underway and France’s Ligue 1 are looking at June 15 potential start date. The Premier League itself has reiterated the desire to get things finished, no doubt aided by the threat of having to potentially repay a huge chunk, reputed to be in the region of £740million, of TV rights monies.

Yet, Dutch FA boss Spee, in an article by Sam Meade on the Mirror website, said: “The UK will hold on to a sliver of hope as long as it is there, but in reality the chances of completing the Premier League season are slim. The English season will need a number of weeks to complete and I doubt there will be enough time. Seeing what is happening with things getting postponed week by week it is probably not realistic.”

Such a thought proves to be black and portentous to any chance of promotion for the likes of Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion. This pair of Sky Bet Championship sides are currently 1st and 2nd respectively in the Championship placings. Leeds United (71pts) hold a slender one-point lead over West Bromich Albion (70pts) with 3rd place Fulham (64pts) a further six points adrift.

Should Spee be right, should the chances of the Premier League finishing be “slim“, then it would be a hammer blow for both the Whites and the Baggies who many would tip to be promoted bearing in mind the gap between themselves and the playoff pack headed by Fulham. Sooner or later, the Premier League will have to bite the bullet and make a decision.

The Mirror’s Meade does point out one matter that would give Leeds United and West Brom fans added hope. He writes that the determination of the EFL to complete its three competitions “effectively ties the Premier League’s hands.”

Black and portentous Just Spee’s words may be, but the EFL chief, Rick Parry’s 56-day season plan could very well be the Whites and the Baggies saviour.