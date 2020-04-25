“Definitely something I’ve got to think about” – Portsmouth loan man to weigh up future at the end of the season

Speaking to The News, Portsmouth loan man Ross McCrorie has said that he will make a decision regarding his future once the season has come to an end.

Previously, Portsmouth’s chief executive Mark Catlin has said to The News that the club are hopeful of signing their loaned in players on long-term deals. The likes of Steve Seddon, Cameron McGeehan, Sean Raggett and Ross McCrorie are all on loan at Fratton Park.

The latter mentioned McCrorie signed for the club in the summer, leaving Rangers on a temporary basis in search of consistent first-team football. The 22-year-old has found his game time has come in a previously unfamiliar position at right-back, playing 22 times across all competitions in his time with the club.

Now, McCrorie has been asked by Portsmouth-based newspaper The News about his plans for the future. The Rangers loanee revealed that he has held “a few chats” with Catlin and manager Kenny Jackett but added that he will think about his future at the end of the season, insisting that the focus is on helping Pompey in their promotion push. He said:

“It’s not something I have really thinking about at the minute. I’ve had a few chats with Kenny Jackett and Mark Catlin but that stuff remains private.

“My contract runs at Rangers for another two years but now I’m just concentrating on getting back, finishing the season and seeing where Pompey can finish. I gave a good account of myself at Rangers last season and played plenty of games.

“For me, I wanted to go somewhere and play a lot of games week in, week out and get a sense of being treated like a proper first-team player. We’ll wait and see what happens. I’m still a first-team player at Rangers but since I’ve gone to Pompey it’s been good.

“It’s definitely something I’ve got to think about come the end of the season regarding my future and that kind of stuff. But it’s not something I’m really concentrating on that at the moment.”