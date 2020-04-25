“No chance” – Charlton Athletic will struggle to replace star striker says Lee Bowyer

Speaking to Sky Sports Football, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has said that he does not think the club will be able to replace star striker Lyle Taylor this summer.

"It is going to be tough to keep him." 🙏 Charlton boss Lee Bowyer on star striker @lyletaylor90 and how they can replace him Watch full At Home With Charlton: https://t.co/RLr6te3my0 pic.twitter.com/lGxcdDd22v — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 23, 2020

Lyle Taylor has been a star performer for Charlton Athletic since arriving at the club on a free transfer from AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2018. His 25 goals and 13 assists across all competitions last season helped the Addicks secure a spot in the Championship for this season and despite injuries limiting his involvement, Taylor has still netted 11 goals and laid on one assist.

Taylor’s performances saw him heavily linked with a move away from The Valley in the January transfer window and with his deal set to expire at the end of the season, it seems the 30-year-old’s future is not with Charlton.

Now, Addicks boss Lee Bowyer has discussed the upcoming task the club faces in finding a replacement for Taylor. Speaking to Sky Sports Football, he said:

“To try and keep him at the club I think is going to be tough,” said Bowyer.

“He’s so big for us and I was thankful to the owners that they didn’t sell him in January because they could have sold him in January and they didn’t. Are we going to be able to replace next season if he goes? I don’t think we will, not with the budget we have.

“Lyle is up there for me, definitely [one of the]top five strikers in the division, for sure. We’ve played against all the teams and we ain’t going to be able to replace him with what we pay, no chance.”