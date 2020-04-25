Leeds United will make big goalkeeper changes says Whelan

Back in the day, not that distant a memory, Leeds United had a bit of a revolving door of keepers between the sticks. Forgetting Paul Rachubka, the Whites saw stoppers such as Marco Silvestri and Felix Wiedwald pull on the #1 shirt. Fans weren’t convinced with that particular duo. Currently Kiko Casilla in the de facto #1 at Elland Road. However, Noel Whelan says that will change in promotion is achieved this season.

Leeds United fans can be savage when it comes to players they see as flawed in some way. Like the finest surgeons, they pick apart a player’s performance and openly discuss their limitations. This process was seen with the way these fans challenged the choices of Silvestri and Wiedwald who lasted two and one seasons respectively at Elland Road.

Shuffled off back to their native lands, it was ith ringing criticism from the fans in their ears. Bailey Peacock-Farrell, a graduate from the academy and Northern Ireland international was the next to feel the terrace wrath of Leeds United fans. He’s since gone to Premier League Burnley and Kiko Casilla is the man who you’d rate as the first-choice stopper at Elland Road.

He’s a former Real Madrid #2 and was brought to Elland Road in January 2019. He was on fire at the start of this season but some howling errors of judgement soon had fans on his back. He’d just recovered from when he was banned for eight games due to racist remarks spoken to Jonathan Leko, the young West Brom striker. Now the torch has passed to Illan Meslier, the young French stopper tipped to make a loan move permanent over the summer.

Yet, looking further into the future, a future with promotion to the Premier League as a backdrop, former Leeds United striker, and current BBC Radio Leeds match summariser, Noel Whelan says that there will be big goalkeeper changes at Elland Road. Chief amongst those will be a new keeper.

Whelan, initially talking about Meslier’s suitability for a starting role in the Premier League, states:

“Look, Lorient is not a bigger club than Leeds United, when a club like that comes calling you’ve got to go. Saying that, will he be our first choice next year if we are in the Premier League? I don’t think he will be. I think we’ll be looking for a more experienced goalkeeper, one that he can learn from.”

Whelan then adds to this by giving his opinion on where he thinks Leeds’ direction lies when it comes to Premier League keeper choices: “If we do go up I think we’ll look for a more complete, more established goalkeeper right now because I think we’ll need that but he’ll definitely be the number two there, without a shadow of a doubt.”

For Casilla? Well, rumours are circulating that the club is looking to move him on during the next transfer window.