Leeds United defender Ben White (5) during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Leeds United at the Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, England on 24 August 2019.
Championship

“Was nowhere” “That’s that then” Leeds United fans comment after Phil Hay transfer thoughts

Ben White was a little-known, if rated, center-back on the books at Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion before he came to Leeds United. He’s previously held loan spells at Newport County and Peterborough United. Since his time under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United, White’s cachet and renown have grown. Now everyone knows him, much to the detriment of the Whites tweets Phil Hay of The Athletic.

It is true that Ben White has made a massive impression at Elland Road, not only on the fans but also on Marcelo Bielsa who is thought to rate the youngster very highly indeed. He’s started all 37 of Leeds’ games this paused season and featured in every minute of play for the Whites – making him a double ever-present.

The issue with this is that as well as raising his profile as a footballer, the downside is that it has alerted big Premier League clubs to his talents. As The Athletic’s tweet hints, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are waiting in the wings for the summer transfer market to reopen.

And waiting they are. Phil Hay, on his ‘The Phil Hay Show’ podcast says that this has left Leeds United with growing despair as to White’s future. Speaking on this he says: “The more I speak to Leeds about White, the more I sense a kind of resignation about him staying here for a second year.

That resignation is understandable. Even should Leeds United gain promotion to the Premier League next season, they won’t be carrying the same financial heft of the above trio, all established top-tier sides. Hay says that there might be growing resignation but there is also a spot of resolve left in the Whites who he states: “They would love to keep him and they will certainly try if they do go up.

As with anything Leeds United related, their social media hungry fans were more than happy to put their comments forward on Hay’s thoughts. Here are some of the things that they said.

Leeds United fans comment on Hay reports his thoughts of White

A succinct and sobering reminder to end:

