“Was nowhere” “That’s that then” Leeds United fans comment after Phil Hay transfer thoughts

Ben White was a little-known, if rated, center-back on the books at Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion before he came to Leeds United. He’s previously held loan spells at Newport County and Peterborough United. Since his time under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United, White’s cachet and renown have grown. Now everyone knows him, much to the detriment of the Whites tweets Phil Hay of The Athletic.

“The more I speak to Leeds about White, the more I sense a resignation about him not being here for a second year.” With #LFC, #MCFC and #MUFC lurking, @PhilHay_ and @TheSquareBall talk on loan #BHAFC star Ben White’s future. LISTEN NOW ️ — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) April 24, 2020

It is true that Ben White has made a massive impression at Elland Road, not only on the fans but also on Marcelo Bielsa who is thought to rate the youngster very highly indeed. He’s started all 37 of Leeds’ games this paused season and featured in every minute of play for the Whites – making him a double ever-present.

The issue with this is that as well as raising his profile as a footballer, the downside is that it has alerted big Premier League clubs to his talents. As The Athletic’s tweet hints, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are waiting in the wings for the summer transfer market to reopen.

And waiting they are. Phil Hay, on his ‘The Phil Hay Show’ podcast says that this has left Leeds United with growing despair as to White’s future. Speaking on this he says: “The more I speak to Leeds about White, the more I sense a kind of resignation about him staying here for a second year.”

That resignation is understandable. Even should Leeds United gain promotion to the Premier League next season, they won’t be carrying the same financial heft of the above trio, all established top-tier sides. Hay says that there might be growing resignation but there is also a spot of resolve left in the Whites who he states: “They would love to keep him and they will certainly try if they do go up.”

As with anything Leeds United related, their social media hungry fans were more than happy to put their comments forward on Hay’s thoughts. Here are some of the things that they said.

Leeds United fans comment on Hay reports his thoughts of White

Ben White was nowhere and is what he is because of Bielsa’s coaching in less than 12 months. He should recognise that and know he might not replica this anywhere else. Big risk leaving Leeds — Mick Pease (@Mickpease1) April 24, 2020

Only option if we go up is player asks to leave otherwise club hold the cards or money talks — andrew rawnsley (@razzerrawns) April 24, 2020

There is an assumption 10 months under Bielsa is enough for life and going to another coach won’t have any retrograde action, which is utter rubbish.

If he doesn’t come back so be it, but it’s his loss as well as ours and he won’t be as good for someone else, wait and see! — AuYorkie (@CarlStorey5) April 24, 2020

@PhilHay_ If White goes back to Brighton he will go backwards IMO needs to move to Leeds to progress under Bielsa or move to a top 6 club, he has already outgrown Brighton — Alex (@ASWilcockson) April 24, 2020

I mean it’s a shame but it’s hardly a surprise is it? Given the fact no option to buy agreed. He’s done superbly and top prem clubs interested etc.. the world was ending when jansson left and it got better — David Martin (@bhercules) April 25, 2020

A succinct and sobering reminder to end:

His loss lads . Nobody is bigger than the club — CmDlEeDs1983⚪ (@DonaghCillian) April 24, 2020