Dutch season being cancelled could have detrimental effect on West Brom’s season

The Eredivisie season has today been cancelled due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic with it now being declared as void, confirmed by Sky Sports News.

In addition to the top flight of Dutch football being cancelled, there will also be no promotion to the Dutch Eredivisie or relegation from the top flight, following an agreement reached over a video conference call between the Dutch FA and the rest of the clubs.

League leaders Ajax have been denied the title as they only led AZ Alkmaar on goal difference and the teams in the relegation zone are now being gifted another season in the top flight.

The Eredivisie have put Ajax forward to go directly to the play-offs of the Champions League, with AZ playing in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

Third-placed Feyenoord go straight into the group stage of the Europa League with PSV and Willem II qualifying for the second qualifying round for the competition however this does have to be agreed by UEFA.

The latest news regarding Dutch football could have a detrimental effect on West Bromwich Albion’s season as although this kind of decision hasn’t yet been reached by the hierarchy of English football this now appears a real possibility.

It is no secret that the Premier League and the EFL are committed to finding any way they can to completing the current season but if an agreement can’t be reached then declaring the season null and void can’t be ruled out.

West Brom have led the Championship for much of this campaign before being overtaken by Leeds United just before the suspension of the football season and both clubs would feel severely hard done by should they find themselves playing in the second tier in 2020/21.