“No title winners…no teams relegated” is Leeds United promotion more worrying after Eredivisie folds season

Orange may just be the new Black but one thing else is certain, uncertainty is the new certainty when it comes to football. Since the lockdown of all football in mid-March, no-one can say with any authority what is going on and when football will definitely start again.

Yes, dates and timings have been mentioned such as EFL chief Rick Parry saying that there’s to be no training for EFL sides before May 16 and that he would like to see a 56-day run-in to close out the EFL seasons, after a suitable mini-preseason.

In a recent interview with Spanish media agency EFE, carried by Diario Libre, Leeds United’s sporting director Victor Orta said about football kicking back into gear: “I think Germany will be key for the restart, which is what they ask me the most. Germany will mark the rest of us.”

This looking to the continent is natural seeing as the COVID-19 pandemic did its worst there before it hit our shores. Using the parlance of the times, countries on the continent are more ahead of the curve that we are about the obvious dangers that coronavirus involves and their suffering of it.

For example, the German Bundesliga is ready to start up again on May 9 and French football is set for a June 17 return. Both of these dates are provisional on the governments of both countries giving the green light to do so.

Much hope can be taken from both these top-tier competitions gearing up and Leeds United fans might feel a touch more relieved that their promotion to the Premier League is still on track. English football’s top-tier sides are also exploring their options of completing the current campaign. Of course, talks of having to pay back a reported £740million might just be behind that.

Positivity though, optimism if you will, is often tempered with the reverse side of the coin – negativity and pessimism. That comes with news that another of Europe’s top-tier competitions, the Dutch Eredivisie, has decided ‘genoeg is genoeg’ and have folded their season with immediate effect. The BBC article (linked above) quotes Dutch football’s organising body KNVB which said: “it has become impossible to play out the 2019-20 season.”

The KNVB has said that there will be no champion crowned this year, Ajax leading the table on goal difference from AZ Alkmaar, and there will be no relegation to the Eerste Divisie. If the Premier League decide that is their only viable course of action then Liverpool fans will be screaming blue murder on Merseyside and Norwich fans will be breathing a huge sigh of relief in Suffolk.

That relief won’t be shared in Leeds if the Premier League follows the Eredivisie blueprint. Like Ajax, Leeds United lead their division but with a more authoritative seven-point gap to Fulham in 3rd place. Calling a void to the current Premier League season with no relegation would leave a very bitter taste in the mouths of Leeds fans.

Will it happen? Possibly not. Might it happen? It could do. Like I said right at the very beginning – uncertainty is the new certainty. With the Dutch league folding, orange could be the new black for Leeds United.