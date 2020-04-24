The 72
Leeds United defender Luke Ayling (2) scores a goal and celebrates to make the score 1-0 during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 7 March 2020.
Championship

“Apologies cockney baggio” “Sorry Bill” Leeds United fans react as Ayling calls out ‘lazy’ fans over goal poll

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling (2) scores a goal and celebrates to make the score 1-0 during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 7 March 2020.

It’s been a glorious, sunny week but it is still a week without football for fans and players alike. Football remains closed down and fans and players in isolation as they continue to socially distance themselves from all those around them. Of course, players are still training as they wait to ramp it up to match intensity as and when they are allowed to.

It is a tongue-in-cheek tweet (below) from Leeds United defender Luke Ayling that has caught the attention of Leeds United fans this afternoon:

The tweet that Ayling is castigating fans for missing is the following one – a poll from Quest TV in their three-goal final for ‘EFL Goal of the Season’:

This is the goal that Leeds United fans are voting on from a defender who is having the season of his career so far at Elland Road.

Luke Ayling has featured in 28 games for the Whites this season and in those games has scored 4 goals (including the above screamer) and added four assists. He’s impressed the usually hard to impress Whites fans with his attacking flair and his defensive strength. The best thing for Whites fans is that he is continuing to impress at both ends of the field and is consistently showing this dual-threat part of his game.

Here are some of the responses that Leeds United fans have left as they’ve commented on Ayling’s ‘calling them out as lazy’ tweet.

Leeds United defender Ayling comes in from the sun and calls out ‘lazy’ Whites fans

That little ‘jog’ of Leeds United fans meant that Ayling got the nudge his goal needed which allowed him to tweet the following:

