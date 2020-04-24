The 72
“Very surprised” “That came from nowhere”- Luton Town fans react to the departure of Graeme Jones

Graeme Jones has parted company with Luton Town by mutual consent, as announced by their official club website this afternoon.

His assistant manager Gary Brabin, first-team coach Inigo Idiakez and goalkeeping coach Imanol Etxeberria have also left Kenilworth Road with immediate effect.

The statement read: “Given the current circumstances affecting not only football but the world as a whole, the Club are taking an early move to restructure in order to reduce its cost base and to create efficiencies within the football department.”

Jones joined the Hatters last summer following their promotion to the Championship last season having previously been the assistant manager of Swansea City, Wigan Athletic, Everton, West Bromwich Albion and the Belgium national team.

His Luton side were battling against relegation before the season was brought to a halt because of the Coronavirus pandemic. They currently sit 23rd in the league and six points from safety with nine games still left to play.

Luton have become the first side to make drastic action in terms of cutting costs and the uncertainty of these times have cost Jones and his staff their jobs. Mick Harford has stepped in a temporary managerial role.

Here is how the Hatters fan have reacted on Twitter to the news that Jones has left the club-

