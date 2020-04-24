“Very surprised” “That came from nowhere”- Luton Town fans react to the departure of Graeme Jones

Graeme Jones has parted company with Luton Town by mutual consent, as announced by their official club website this afternoon.

His assistant manager Gary Brabin, first-team coach Inigo Idiakez and goalkeeping coach Imanol Etxeberria have also left Kenilworth Road with immediate effect.

The statement read: “Given the current circumstances affecting not only football but the world as a whole, the Club are taking an early move to restructure in order to reduce its cost base and to create efficiencies within the football department.”

Jones joined the Hatters last summer following their promotion to the Championship last season having previously been the assistant manager of Swansea City, Wigan Athletic, Everton, West Bromwich Albion and the Belgium national team.

His Luton side were battling against relegation before the season was brought to a halt because of the Coronavirus pandemic. They currently sit 23rd in the league and six points from safety with nine games still left to play.

Luton have become the first side to make drastic action in terms of cutting costs and the uncertainty of these times have cost Jones and his staff their jobs. Mick Harford has stepped in a temporary managerial role.

Here is how the Hatters fan have reacted on Twitter to the news that Jones has left the club-

Well this came from no where — Ads (@adam_cumberland) April 24, 2020

Thought Greame Jones was unspectacular. Wasn’t horrific, wasn’t great. Just average. Regarding next #LTFC will probably get shot down for suggesting this but Nathan Jones to return anyone? #COYH — Darryl Mollart (@mollart4) April 24, 2020

Always liked GJ, he had a tough job and he still was in position to keep us up if the season had been completed. Honest, transparent and humble. Wish him all the best #LTFC — Tim Owen (@TimPatriot) April 24, 2020

Errrrrm! That came from nowhere 🤷🏻‍♂️ #LTFC — Gary Dowler (@GDowler1) April 24, 2020

Unbeaten for a month and still sacked… shameful #LTFC https://t.co/I0WntcAFcM — Jon (@JTedders92) April 24, 2020

Very surprised at this decision. On the football pitch, it hasn't worked out. But in this current situation we're in, I think the board are protecting the club's finances. #LTFC https://t.co/FE00xDsUEr — Lewis Williams (@LewisT_Williams) April 24, 2020

Graeme Jones leaving #LTFC as manager during these times seems odd timing to me.

It's six weeks since football was suspended, so not exactly as if the decision has been based going off recent form!! — Mark Whittle (@MarkWhittle1) April 24, 2020

Why is anyone celebrating this? Whether you respect him as a manager or not, this shows that the club is facing some drastic financial difficulties — Ollie B (@Ollie2509) April 24, 2020