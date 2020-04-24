EFL reportedly reveal date when supporters can return to stadiums in 2020/21

EFL have reportedly revealed the date when supporters will be allowed to return to stadiums, with the earliest opportunity likely being at least October 1 as is understood to be the case by The Yorkshire Post.

The EFL have almost certainly admitted that they are working under the assumption that when the football season returns it will be behind closed doors and it seems unlikely that supporters will be allowed to return by the beginning of the 2020/21 season.

The government’s social distancing measures are still in place and with tens of thousands of supporters coming together at stadiums around the country, this is seen to be one of the main locations in which the Coronavirus could easily be spread.

This does of course leave clubs in an uncertain position financially, with clarity not yet received in how the lost match day income will be replaced.

EFL clubs have been asked to submit their finances detailing how this situation would affect them, should supporters not return to matchdays for around six months.

Clubs have been told not to return to training until May 16 at the earliest, with plans in place to conclude the campaign over an eight-week period.

The loss of financial revenue would affect League One and League Two clubs in particular with them heavily reliant on the income they receive from the supporters attending their matches.

Plans are being formulated for supporters to be able to stream any games played behind closed doors whereby fans who are not season ticket holders may have to pay for such a service.

This would bring in some cash injection for clubs but it would not be on the same level as the money they receive from their gate sales and would certainly affect clubs in the long-term.