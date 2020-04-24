“I’d love the Premier League to say that” – Jamie Carragher’s claim is good news for Leeds United and West Brom

Jamie Carragher has claimed that he is in agreement with the idea that the Premier League should ensure Championship teams are promoted by using “sporting merit” to finish the season as reported by Birmingham Live.

Both West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United’s promotion push hangs in the balance following the suspension of the football season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA said yesterday that the European qualification places for 2020/21 should be based on sporting merit if the current season is cancelled, most likely using a points-per-game method and he thinks the Premier League should take a similar stance.

“I actually think what UEFA came out with yesterday about Champions League places and European qualification being decided on sporting merit, I’d actually love the Premier League to come out and say that,” Carragher said.

“I do feel there are a few teams, certainly down the bottom, who are not shy in coming out at times and saying why the season shouldn’t continue and it should be null and void and should be curtailed.”

“I still believe the league should be decided on sporting merit, whether that’s title winners, European qualification or relegation.”

“If we don’t finish the games, as UEFA said yesterday then it should be on sporting merit. How they work that out, that’s up for debate. But there should still be teams coming up to the Premier League next season and there should be teams going down,” the former Liverpool defender continued.

“If the Premier League came out and said that, a lot more people in the game would look for ways how we can somehow get the season finished.”

This would mean that both West Brom and Leeds would be promoted to the top flight and Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City would be relegated to the Championship. This could cause some issues with the aforementioned clubs who may claim that the season is yet to be completed but a solution undoubtedly has to be found.