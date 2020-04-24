“It was a good experience”- Argentina international reflects on Sunderland spell

Former Sunderland midfielder Ricky Alvarez looks back on his time at the Stadium of Light with positive memories, as per a report by the Chronicle Live.

The Argentina international spent the 2014/15 season on loan with the Black Cats from Inter Milan in the Premier League.

Alvarez, who is now 32 years old, made 11 appearances in all competitions for the North-East side but his stay in England turned sour over complications of a buy-out clause in his loan contract.

His time with Sunderland was also plagued by injuries. He has looked back on his days there, as per the Chronicle Live: “In England, however, it was a good experience, to try their football. However, it will remain among the memories of my career.”

“After the first game I got hurt and I struggled to recover, it was a special year. But in any case of growth, of experience, to live their football, their culture, their country so different from Italy. It was still a good time.”

When asked how he thought it went, he said: “Yes [disappointed], but with myself. I wanted to live up to that championship. For other reasons I have not succeeded, I have that regret. But come on, it went like this and I keep the positive things.”

Alvarez left the Stadium of Light in 2015 for Italian side Sampdoria and spent two years in Serie A before moving to Mexico to join Atlas.

He now plays for Velez Sarsfield in his native Argentina and is back where his career started.