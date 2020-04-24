West Brom boss Slaven Bilic reveals how they are looking after the squad during lockdown

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has revealed how they are looking after the squad during lockdown in an interview with the Express & Star.

The Albion squad are currently training at home with all football activity having been suspended and certain members of the squad are isolating at home with their families back home in their native countries.

Bilic has said that the club are there for their players, in particular Filip Krovinovic who is at home alone with his family back in Croatia.

“We are a good club, we are a family club,” the head coach said. “The club is there for them. It’s not easy for the players who are living by themselves as Filip is for example.”

“But we are there for them. I speak with Filip, I’m in touch with him and the guys who are without families. I told whoever wanted to go home, to go home. Then we’d call then when hopefully we start training again.”

“Two of my staff, Dean Racunica and Danilo Butorovic, are also living by themselves here. They are smart and mature, but it’s still hard for them, of course it is. But the club is there for them,” Bilic continued.

These are difficult times for all footballers with the season having been suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic and with some of their families not with them it can be particularly tough.