Bristol Rovers turned down ex-Liverpool and Leeds United striker in 2018

Robbie Fowler has revealed has he applied for four League One jobs in the past, as per a report by Bristol Live.

One of the jobs the former Leeds United and Liverpool striker applied for was Bristol Rovers in December 2018, however, the Pirates ended up appointing Graham Coughlan instead.

Fowler, who is 45 years old, has had no luck in getting managerial jobs in England so when the offer to go to Australia and manage Brisbane Roar came up in April last year, he took it with both hands.

He has done an impressive job with the A-League side and they currently sit 4th in the league after a difficult start to life down under.

When asked about whether he heard a response from his applications in the UK, he said, as per Bristol Live: “Nothing. Just the odd thank you. Sometimes there wasn’t even a thanks. My reputation always went against me. I’m passionate about football and I wanted to go there (to Australia) to show how serious I am about management. I need to get rid of that stigma.”

“I knew the job was going to be incredibly hard — and also a massive gamble,” he said. “You go over there and you hear people say, ‘Oh, he’s going to do this and that, is he? A lot of people in Australia wanted me to fail. I’m not sure they embrace the foreign manager.”

Fowler has signed players from the Football League for Brisbane Roar, such as former Chesterfield and Sheffield United midfielder Jay O’Shea and ex-Blackpool defender Tom Aldred.