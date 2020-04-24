Leeds United getting a ‘transfer ban’ doesn’t figure after Neil comments – opinion

Football is, as is society, closed down at the moment as the COVID-19 virus continues its spread across the world. The gates are locked. The seasons are suspended. Fans are sat there just waiting for it to come back. All the while clubs continue to pay out despite nothing coming in. In order to offset this, clubs like Leeds United have had players agree wage deferrals to protect non-playing staff at the club. They must be punished says Preston boss Alex Neil.

With financial uncertainty affecting all clubs, some have taken steps to ensure that non-playing staff receive full pay with players/management taking wage deferrals. Leeds United was one of the first clubs where players agreed to defer a portion of their wages for a set time so that non-playing/casual staff would be paid in full.

This is not good enough for Preston Nort End boss Alex Neil who thinks that clubs settling for player wage deferrals need hitting where it hurts the most – the transfer market. For the Lilywhites boss, teams deferring players wages shouldn’t be allowed to play the transfer market. He states this case most clearly saying: “If people are taking wage cuts or deferrals then people are putting cases forward that they shouldn’t be allowed to sign any other players.”

Referring to clubs he feels have been prudent in their financial approach and how this would then unfairly treat them, Neil adds: “I don’t think that clubs who have run their finances in an organised and good manner should then be hampered and hamstrung when other teams are maybe slashing wages and then the window opens and we get out-bid for a player that they have brought with money that they have deferred from another player

However, this has given rise to many fans rightly wanting to challenge Alex Neil’s views and one of them tagged football expert Kieran Maguire in Lancs Live’s piece that carried the Preston boss’ views.

Not in my opinion. Seems odd that Alex Neil is fingering Leeds given that Preston spend £143 on wages for every £100 of income, whereas with Leeds it is £94. #PNEFC #LUFC pic.twitter.com/seNf08g8ld — PriceOfFootball (@KieranMaguire) April 24, 2020

Alex Neil doesn’t name Leeds United and points the finger directly at them. However, mentioning the words “deferral” and phrase “shouldn’t be allowed to sign players” it is obvious that he is talking about sides such as Leeds United, Brentford and Birmingham City. It’s equivocation at its best.

A view from The72 – why benevolence should be tolerated

Yes, you can argue that sides need to approach things such as the transfer window as a level playing field; you know, fairness and all of that. Truth be told though, football at all levels doesn’t have a level playing field. In George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’, one of the proclamations put forward was that ‘All animals are created equal but some animals are more equal than others.’

That unequal equality is the same in the Championship. Taking what Alex Neil is saying, does that mean that sides relegated from the Premier League shouldn’t have the same access to the transfer market because they have parachute payments that create a vast inequality?

What one should remember is that at the heart of this wage deferral is an act of benevolence. These clubs don’t want their staff to suffer any financial loss and this is how they are choosing to do it. Some might not think it is the right thing to do but it’s not as if they’ve sold their stadium back to their owner, pocketed the cash and gone into the transfer window with rolled-up wads of notes hanging out their pockets.