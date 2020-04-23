“We miss you baller” West Brom fans comment after recent Pereira tweet

West Bromwich Albion might have had an inkling of what they were about to receive when they signed a 22-year-old Mateus Pereira on a season loan with purchase obligation from Sporting in Portugal in early August. They certainly know now what they have got.

Put simply, Pereira has smashed it in the Sky Bet Championship to such a degree that West Brom must be falling over themselves to tie down their purchase obligation with the Portuguese club.

Pereira, who’s been with Sporting since 2009, has worked his way up through the youth ranks at the club making his way to the first-team set-up after 17 goals and 13 assists for their B side/reserves. In the first team, he shimmered rather than glowed, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 27 games.

However, his debut season at the Baggies has seen him smash his way into fan affections with his general, all-round brilliance. Untouchable on his day, Pereira has been a massive part of a Hawthorns side that sits well-poised in the Championship in 2nd place with Leeds United a single point above them. In 34 appearances for the Baggies, Pereira has hit the back of the net six times and provided an astonishing 16 assists.

The break in football, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, has brought football to a halt. It is a frustrating times for fans as it is for players as can be seen by Pereira’s recent tweet:

A tweet such as this is always likely to be seized upon by football-deprived fans. That proved to be the case and here are some of the responses from West Brom fans.

Pereira tweets about missing football – West Brom fans respond

