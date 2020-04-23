Nottingham Forest and Lamouchi in deal talks

After a playing career that took in sides such as AS Monaco, Inter Milan and Marseille, Sabri Lamouchi stepped into management. First, he took on the challenge of international management with the Ivory Coast before sojourns at Qatari club side El-Jaish and Stade Rennais in France. It was from the French side that Nottingham Forest snaffled him last summer. Now The Telegraph’s John Percy reports that Forest and Lamouchi are in talks over a new deal.

In his first season in charge at the City Ground, Lamouchi has shown that he can produce the goods on the pitch, where it counts. A string of victories and solid performances has seen Forest settle in 5th place in the Sky Bet Championship with 60 points in the bag.

10 points behind the automatic promotion place held by West Brom, Lamouchi will be looking for the Reds to push on and chase that gap down when football finally restarts – whenever that may be. Appointed in June last year on a year-long, the former 12-cap French international has convinced the hierarchy at Forest and what they have seen has been enough.

Percy says that Forest is “moving to retain their highly regarded head coach for the long term” and that Lamouchi is “set to further extend his tenure at the Championship club.”

A move to secure Lamouchi into a longer deal, one with more security, will no doubt be a move that will please Forest’s support, many who will have wished this deal over the line.