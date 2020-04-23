Leeds United sporting director Orta comments on Spanish duo and biggest compliment

After leaving Middlesbrough, Victor Orta tells Diario Libre that he had options back in Spain that he could have taken up. He didn’t take up these offers due to the lure of Leeds United and what the former giant represented and how he could help to wake it up.

The Spaniard suffered a torrid time in the early part of this attempt tp wake the sleeping giant that is Leeds United. Transfers that didn’t quite work out, when aligned with many years worth of frustration inside fans let down too many times, led to many supporters venting on social media. When it was likely easier to walk away, Orta stood firm and stayed the course. Two summers ago he gave these once critical fans the biggest present that they could imagine – Marcelo Bielsa.

Whilst opening up to Diario Libre, he is asked about the two Spaniards at the club, Pablo Hernandez and Kiko Casilla and how they are bearing up in these strange times. Replying to this question, Orta comments on the fact that the duo “have a rather loud chant and almost one of the most repeated, they [the fans]sing it two or three times each time.”

Commenting directly on the two players, Orta says: “Pablo here is an idol for his way of being and his professionalism on and off the field.” On Casilla, who is two games into an eight-game ban at the moment, Orta adds: “He has had adversities and has managed to overcome them…I am also very proud because with all the adversities he has suffered, he is still mentally very strong and helping a lot. Even with the current situation, he is helping Meslier (Illan), the young goalkeeper, after the ban he received.

Nearing the end of the interview, Orta relayed the biggest compliment that he has been paid in his time at Leeds United. It came from Leeds-based boxer and Whites fan Josh Warrington about the change in football outlook amongst the Leeds population at large. Focusing on this Orta states: “He [Warrington] told me that three years ago I was walking on the street and that I only saw shirts from other teams, from Manchester, from Liverpool, from London … and that now since the new management has arrived, each child, each person has your Leeds t-shirt, sweatshirt or scarf.”