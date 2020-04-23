The 72
Championship

“Ooo Kev, stop that” “Atta boy” Leeds United fans react to striker tweet

Leeds United forward Jean Kevin Augustin (9), on loan from Red Bull Leipzig, during the U23 Professional Development League match between U23 Sheffield Wednesday and U23 Leeds United at Hillsborough, Sheffield, England on 3 February 2020.

Leeds United was a side pressing for a striker in the January transfer window. Top of their list was Southampton’s Che Adams, although that interest was thwarted early on. Instead, they turned to Red Bull Leipzig frontman Jean-Kevin Augustin who made the switch instead. Injured after just 48 minutes of action, the enforced COVID-19 layoff has seen him battle back to full fitness (below).

When football kickstarts into life again, Augustin, nicknamed Big Kev by Leeds fans, looks like he is ready to spark into action as well. His three appearances for Leeds, all from the bench, have been against Nottingham Forest (19′), Brentford (14′) and Bristol City (15′). They total just 48 minutes and he’s been out, since a bench outing for the Reading game, with a hamstring twinge picked up in training but that looks to be mended now.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker, whose transfer to Red Bull Leipzig cost in excess of £14million, will be looking to recapture an element of that form that he highlighted for the Bundesliga side when first signing. In 67 games for Die Roten Bull, Augustin has scored 20 goals and provided eight assists.

Now he’s looking to transfer that lethality into a Leeds United shirt. The long absence from football, that woking back to fitness will have done the 22-year-old the world of good and a proposed four-week mini-preseason campaign ahead of a restart to football will only serve to hone this. Indeed, with the following tweet (below), the French youngster displays his enthusiasm for a quick return to the field, this time with an added incentive:

Such a retweet with a comment was bound to be picked up by Leeds United fans who are voracious in their consumption of social media. It didn’t disappoint and here are some of the replies that Leeds United fans made.

Leeds United fans respond and react to Big Kev tweet

