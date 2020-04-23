Leicester City target 25m defender that will affect Bristol City loanee

Bristol City loanee Filip Benkovic has had a mixed time at Ashton Gate so far, with the central defender struggling to maintain consistent performance levels. However, according to reports from Bristol Live, the Robins could have the opportunity to make the loan deal a permanent one, if they so wish.

Leicester are chasing 25 million rated Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes along with Everton, Arsenal and Chelsea, whilst a decision is yet to be made on the future of the defender.

The news could be of interest to Lee Johnson, as they look to assess their transfer targets ready for a busy summer.

Benkovic has had an unconvincing loan spell at Ashton Gate, but performance levels did start to pick up prior to the long break from the action, he netted in their 3-2 victory over Derby County.

With Bristol City fighting for a playoff spot, the form of Benkovic could be crucial as to whether this aim is achieved. It is also an important period for the 22-year-old as he looks to engineer a move away from the King Power stadium or fight for his place under Brendan Rodgers.

The latter is perhaps unlikely for the Croatian as Rodgers is seemingly in the shop window for an extra central defender to partner Caglar Soyuncu.

If Benkovic was to become available again on a loan or a permanent transfer, Lee Johnson has an important decision to make as to whether he chances the Zagreb born centre back.

The Robins are well covered in the defensive area with players out on loan ready to return to Ashton Gate. Taylor Moore has impressed at Blackpool, while Zak Vyner has endured a fruitful loan spell in the Scottish Premiership with Aberdeen.

These two options aren’t likely to be ready for first-team action for a while, so a long-term investment is needed, with 35-year-old Ashley Williams an option for the time being. The Welsh defender has enjoyed a solid season after enduring a woeful spell at Stoke prior to his move to Ashton Gate.

Although it could come at a fairly hefty price, Filip Benkovic remains a long-term option for Johnson to explore, should Leicester deem him surplus to requirements, and he impresses enough to warrant a permanent deal.