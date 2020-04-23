Former Rangers defender hints that Celtic could look to sign West Brom striker

Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton has hinted that Celtic could look to sign West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin as reported by Football Insider.

Hutton has claimed that Austin would be a good signing for Celtic in light of recent comments made by the striker who said he would be “open to a move” to the SPL.

There have been reports that the Midlands club would be willing to sell Austin if they were offered around £2million for his services and if they are promoted to the Premier League.

Austin has revealed that he has been on the radar of Celtic in previous years and may consider a move in the future.

The futures of Edouard and Leigh Griffiths at Celtic are in doubt and Hutton says that Austin may be a good replacement.

“I think he’s an excellent player, I’ve played against him many times and he’s really good at what he does.”

“Whether it’ll depend on Edouard leaves or if the striker situation at Celtic, it could be an option. It’s definitely one that’s not going to break the bank so it could be an option.”

“Whether he would come up and be a regular starter, I’m not so sure but I think as an option in your squad, he’d definitely be good to have. He’s got great experience, played at high levels and scored goals.”

“I don’t think you can ever turn your nose up at a player like that. I do see it being an option for Lennon.”

Austin joined West Brom from Southampton in the summer for £4million but has failed to be a regular starter for Slaven Bilic and has scored just nine goals in 30 appearances for the Championship club.