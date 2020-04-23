“Germany will be key” “has to be a reset” – Leeds United Orta discloses thoughts on post COVID-19 football

Rightfully, the need to stop the swathe of destruction being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that football is on hold. As it stands right now, uncertainty is the new certainty when it comes to football as no-one knows what will happen next or truly what football will look like when it restarts. However, in comments carried by Diario Libre, Leeds United Sporting Director Victor Orta gives his thoughts on football’s next step.

Since coming to Leeds United, Orta has had a fight on his hands to convince Leeds United’s hard-to-please supporter base that he was the man to pull the strings that would help drag the Whites from mediocrity. Some of his signings have gone to the dogs but Whites fans will be eternally grateful for being integral to the signing of the legend that is Marcelo Bielsa.

It is under Bielsa’s stewardship that Leeds United have rapidly improved from mid-table mediocrity the season before he arrived, to promotion challengers in his first season and promotion hopefuls in the current campaign. The Whites sit on top of the Sky Bet Championship with a seven-point advantage to Fulham in 3rd. However, football is taking a backseat at the moment with thoughts rightly elsewhere.

Yet, Orta offers his insight in the interview from Diario Libre, originally carried by EFE, as to just what might happen with football when it starts to return to some semblance of normality. Orta thinks that English football needs to look to the continent for any idea of how the sport will kick back in. On this point, he says: “I think Germany will be key for the restart, which is what they ask me the most. Germany will mark the rest of us. If they start and nothing happens [adverse reactions with COVID-19], the rest of us will have the courage to return.”

Orta is also of the opinion that things really will be different as football readjusts itself to changing situations and financial demands – that it has to be flexible. Part of this flexibility has to, he insists, involve s a degree of change. He argues that there “has to be a reset” and that this reset of football’s business model has “to affect the salaries of players, but also the transfer prices and their cost to a club.“