Ex-Charlton Athletic, Reading and Bournemouth striker announces retirement

Veteran striker Yann Kermorgant has announced his retirement from football after an 18-year career playing in the French and English game. The striker enjoyed stints in the Football League with Charlton Athletic, Reading and Bournemouth, also spending a stint with Leicester City.

Kermorgant started his career in France with Vannes OC, spending stints with Chatellerault, Grenoble Foot and Stade Reims before first moving to England with Leicester in 2009. After time with the Foxes, Kermorgant signed for Charlton Athletic.

The Frenchman enjoyed two-and-a-half years with Charlton, where he netted 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 96 appearances before moving to Bournemouth, scoring 27 goals and laying on 14 assists in 69 appearances.

He rounded out his career in England with Reading (24 goals and nine assists) before returning to Vannes OC to finish his career.

Reflecting on the highlights of his career, Kermorgant looked back on fond memories of his time with Bournemouth and when he returned to Charlton Athletic, as well as his visit to Wembley with Reading in 2017. He said:

“I have three. With Bournemouth, on the penultimate day of the 2014-2015 season, we played Bolton and if we won, we were 99% sure of reaching the Premier League (3-0 victory). We’re going up that night. It was great.

“The second was on the last day of the same season, it was a sign, we were playing at Charlton, my former club where I had spent extraordinary moments, with a real osmosis with the fans. So closing the loop there, with an audience of Charlton who had applauded me, supported, it was something crazy. It was a great moment (3-0 win).

“Finally, I always dreamed of playing a playoff final at Wembley to go up to the Premier League. With Reading, we beat Fulham in the semifinals before going to play the final in this stadium (in 2016-2017).”