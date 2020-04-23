Leeds United hopes surely over for PSG wonderkid with Leipzig interest mooted

Last week it was reported by 90MIN’s website that Leeds United was being considered as a side who could take on the development of Paris Saint-Germain’s highly-rated young defender Tanguy Kouassi. Now a report by French source Le10 Sport hints that any hopes of Kouassi appearing at Leeds United are lingering at best with Red Bull Leipzig also interested in the talented teen.

Kouassi is yet to sign a professional deal at Les Parcs des Princes but has already shown the promise and potential that has convinced PSG boss, Thomas Tuchel, to take a punt on him. The young Paris-born talent 13 times for PSG across all competitions this season. In Ligue 1 he has six appearances (two goals), three appearances in the Coupe de France, two Champions League appearances and two Coupe de Ligue (one goal) appearance under his belt.

90MIN said that part of PSG’s strategy was to ensure that Kouassi signs his first professional deal at the club before looking at loaning him out to another club to gain first-team and developmental experience. With Leeds United owner, Andrea Radrizzani, and PSG owner, Nasser Al-Khelalfi, having a close relationship it is said that Leeds is one of the clubs under consideration as a destination for Kouassi and fellow teen Adil Aouchiche.

A potential spanner in the works is Newcastle United interest which is something that we have reported here. That interest came from Le10 Sport but an even bigger dent to Leeds United hopes that talented teen Tanguy Kouassi could be at Elland Road comes from interest much bigger than Newcastle United – Red Bull Leipzig.

A comment at the end of of the above Le10 Sports article references an earlier article on the site from six days ago. In this article, the words of journalist Loïc Tanzi are quoted from an Instagram Live session. In what will possibly damn any Leeds United hopes of landing him, Tanzi says: “Kouassi, I know that Leipzig continues to say that they are very confident in this matter. For the coach, it is almost confirmed that Kouassi arrives there. I am not sure he will sign, but for me it is very advanced.”

In a straight-out shoot-out between a loan at Elland Road and a permanent deal to the Red Bull Arena and possible Champions League football, you wouldn’t expect to see the Whites as the ones stood smiling at the end.