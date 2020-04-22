Noel Whelan believes EFL should consider Italy’s plans in quarantining squads

Noel Whelan has claimed that the EFL should follow Italy’s lead as they discuss the possibility of quarantining squads for behind closed doors games as reported by Football Insider.

Italy are reportedly considering quarantining their squads and playing behind closed doors in one venue as they aim to complete the current season.

English Premier League sides are believed to be preparing for a return to training in early May with the season resuming in June and Whelan says England should follow suit, insisting that the season cannot be called off as it has been outside the Football League and in Scotland.

“I think we’ve got to look at Italy and what they’re doing,” Whelan said. “If you can isolate players and have them tested, you can play games behind closed doors and get these games rattled off. Italy are now doing that.”

“It’s probably something that the Premier League and the Football League will be thinking about – can we test the players now, can we keep them together, isolated in one area and get them travelled to the games and get the games played?” he continued.

“I think that’s the right way Italy are doing it, I really do. Everyone’s in agreement that this season needs to be finished and it needs to be sorted as quickly as possible in the safest way possible. We can’t go willy nilly, it’s got to be by the guidelines.”

This suggestion is certainly something worth thinking about when you consider the financial implications imposed upon EFL clubs due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

There have already been claims that the EFL are doing everything in their power to see the season come to a conclusion but with everyone quickly running out of ideas, Italy’s example may be one to follow.