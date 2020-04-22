Does National League vote mean EFL Leagues to fall like dominoes

We are living in strange times as the COVID-19 virus sweeps the globe and leaves devastation in its wake. In the space of four-or-so months coronavirus has led to a social lockdown and that has included the cessation of sport. Since mid-March, football has lain fallow with all seasons suspended. No football means no cash and clubs are beginning to feel the pinch and National League sides are the latest to take a stance according to Sky Sports.

90% of all National League, National League North and National League South clubs have voted in favour of simply ending the season as is and cancelling at the fixtures that remain unfulfilled. After the actions of April 9, when all leagues below National League level folded their seasons, today’s vote means that only the top four divisions of English football remain in an active state.

The thing is, with uncertainty ruling the roost the question is how long this going to last? Already clubs in Leagues One and Two are feeling the financial pinch of nothing coming into the coffers but plenty still going out. They have written to EFL chief Rick Parry, according to the Mail Online’s Ian Ladyman, to set forth their desires for a season that ends by July 31, no further payments to players out of contract after June 30 and for wage caps next season.

It’s not all League One and Two clubs but out of the 47 clubs in those two leagues, 30 of them are in agreement at these measures. Clubs at all levels are feeling the squeeze of football being closed down and even the ‘behind-closed-doors’ approach isn’t a blessing in disguise as that will cost each club to maintain the basic safety and health requirements.

At the base of all of this, money. Football cannot live without it and clubs will starve and die with no money coming in. With the future uncertain, with no real sign of when football will be back, National League sides have held out as long as they could before biting the bullet.

The big question is, how much longer can the EFL hold out in a game of bluff before having to admit the game’s up and fold, throwing in their hand?

The National League domino has fallen; how long before League Two and League One dominoes stop wobbling and start to tumble as well?