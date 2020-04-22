“The fans are amazing” “Fantastic”- Jozy Altidore reflects on Sunderland spell

Jozy Altidore has labelled Sunderland fans as “amazing” as he looks backed on his spell at the Stadium of Light, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats paid a fee of around $13 million to sign the USA international from Dutch Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar in 2013 but he struggled to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

Altidore, who is now 30 years old, scored just three times in 52 appearances in his two years in the North-East and left to return home to join Major League Soccer outfit Toronto in 2015, where he remains today.

The striker has since gone onto score 72 goals in 141 games for Toronto. He has looked back on his spell with the Black Cats and has said, as per the Sunderland Echo: “Sunderland was fantastic. The fans are amazing, there is no club with better fans in England. Sunderland fans are up there, the away end is full, the stadium is full every Saturday. It feels like 80,000 at times, they’re that loud.”









“I loved it, and I would love the opportunity to be part of that club again in any way. It’s a great club with great people, they love their football there.” Before his move to the Stadium of Light, Altidore had also played for the likes of New York Red Bulls, Villarreal, Xerez, Hull City and Bursaspor. His time at Sunderland didn’t work out for him on the pitch but he has since found a home at Toronto and helped them win the MLS Cup in 2017.