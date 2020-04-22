Swansea City targeting move for Almeria defender Ivan Martos

Swansea City are interested in Almeria defender Ivan Martos, according to Spanish news outlet Lavoz de Almeria.

The Swans have set their sights on the Spanish left-back ahead of a possible summer swoop.

Martos, who is 22 years old, still has two years left on his contract at Almeria and is a first-team regular for the Spanish Segunda Division side having played 29 times in all competitions for them this season.

Swansea are obviously using the break from football to identify possible transfer targets and their manager, Steve Cooper, may see the full-back position as a void to fill with Kyle Naughton currently out of contract at the Liberty Stadium in June.

Martos was born in Catalonia and started his career with spells in the academies at Club Gimnàstic Manresa, CF Damm and Barcelona before linking up with Almeria in July 2013. He was a key player for their reserve side in his opening first couple of seasons.

He was handed his senior debut in September 2018 in a fixture against Malaga away and has since established himself as a regular starter. He signed a new contract at Juegos Meditterraneos last month.

Swansea are hoping to lure him away from his native Spain and bring him to Wales. They currently sit 11th in the league and are points off the Play-Off positions. Almeria, on the other hand, are 3rd in the table and were fighting for a promotion to La Liga before the season was brought to a halt.