Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill steps down as Northern Ireland manager

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has stepped down as Northern Ireland manager early due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic as reported by ITV News.

O’Neill became the Potters boss in November 2019 but agreed to stay at the helm at Northern Ireland to take charge at Euro 2020 but with this now having been postponed until 2021 he has explained that he now feels the time is right to stand down.

O’Neill said: “After careful consideration and following discussions with the Irish FA, I feel it is only fair that now is the right time for me to step aside.”

“I would have loved the opportunity to manage Northern Ireland in the UEFA 2020 play-off game versus Bosnia and Herzegovina and the chance to qualify for another major tournament, but the current situation means that this is no longer possible.”

“It was important to leave the association and team in the strongest possible shape in order to not only have the best chance of qualifying for Euro 2021, but allow the new manager time to build upon the success that we have had during my eight-year tenure.”

The 50-year-old has enjoyed plenty of success in the international role with him having been appointed in December 2011 and then led them to Euro 2016 in France – the first time in 30 years Northern Ireland had qualified for a major tournament.

They made it through their group after a famous win over Ukraine before exiting at the last-16 stage after defeat to Wales and he became a much-loved figure amongst the Northern Irish faithful.

O’Neill will now be able to fully concentrate on his role at Stoke with the hope of enjoying a more successful season in 2020/21 with the current campaign having largely been spent flirting with relegation.