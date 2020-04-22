The 72
The 72
The Hawthorns West Brom Albion ground before the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England on 28 October 2017. Photo by Gary Learmonth.
Championship

“So proud of this club”, “This is fantastic” – West Brom fans react to emotional phonecall video from players

By on 0 Comments
The Hawthorns West Brom Albion ground before the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England on 28 October 2017. Photo by Gary Learmonth.

West Bromwich Albion have continued their fantastic work for the supporters with phone calls being made to their ‘older fans’ with a video being posted on Twitter.

The football season has been suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic and this has left some vulnerable supporters feeling dispirited in these tough times and this led West Brom to deliver some cheer to their beloved fans.

Chris Brunt, Jake Livermore, Filip Krovinovic, Romaine Sawyers, Charlie Austin, Kieran Gibbs, James Morrison and Brendan Batson have all been making phone calls to Albion fans who have been celebrating birthdays as well as fans who are spending the lockdown alone.

Captain Livermore explained how happy the club were to be involved in the initiative. “To be honest, I think the lads got as much of a buzz from it as the fans did,” he said.

“It was lovely to catch the supporters by surprise and hopefully put a smile on their face. But I think we all enjoyed chatting with them and had some great conversations. We’re all in this together and it is a privilege to be in a position where you can have that sort of impact and also show the fans how much they mean to us.”

Director of Communications Martin Swain said the club were working hard to make as many calls as possible to the supporters in order to try and raise their spirits.

“It’s just not going to be possible to satisfy everyone as much as we don’t want to disappoint but I am sure the supporters will understand that,” he said.

Some of the West Bromwich Albion fans took to Twitter to show their appreciation at the club’s kind act.

https://twitter.com/baggiegirl1970/status/1252858235918225416

About Author

Writer & Reporter for The72 - Cover all clubs across The Football League

Related Posts