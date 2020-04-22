“So proud of this club”, “This is fantastic” – West Brom fans react to emotional phonecall video from players

West Bromwich Albion have continued their fantastic work for the supporters with phone calls being made to their ‘older fans’ with a video being posted on Twitter.

The football season has been suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic and this has left some vulnerable supporters feeling dispirited in these tough times and this led West Brom to deliver some cheer to their beloved fans.

"I'm just so gobsmacked that you're all doing this. It makes such a difference. It really, really does." You always support us. Now it's our time to support you. 💙#WBA pic.twitter.com/x1MrXbWCWc — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 22, 2020

Chris Brunt, Jake Livermore, Filip Krovinovic, Romaine Sawyers, Charlie Austin, Kieran Gibbs, James Morrison and Brendan Batson have all been making phone calls to Albion fans who have been celebrating birthdays as well as fans who are spending the lockdown alone.

Captain Livermore explained how happy the club were to be involved in the initiative. “To be honest, I think the lads got as much of a buzz from it as the fans did,” he said.

“It was lovely to catch the supporters by surprise and hopefully put a smile on their face. But I think we all enjoyed chatting with them and had some great conversations. We’re all in this together and it is a privilege to be in a position where you can have that sort of impact and also show the fans how much they mean to us.”

Director of Communications Martin Swain said the club were working hard to make as many calls as possible to the supporters in order to try and raise their spirits.

“It’s just not going to be possible to satisfy everyone as much as we don’t want to disappoint but I am sure the supporters will understand that,” he said.

Some of the West Bromwich Albion fans took to Twitter to show their appreciation at the club’s kind act.

What a lovely gesture. Proud to be a baggie and proud of our club👏👏💙🤍#wba — meg korzun (@laister) April 22, 2020

https://twitter.com/baggiegirl1970/status/1252858235918225416

Simply amazing!! Would it ever get any better than having a call off a player. For many of our fans who live alone this must be a huge boost !! Brendan Batson singing Happy Birthday has made my day!!#keepsafe — Chris_wba (@Chris291100) April 22, 2020

What is so beautiful is the enjoyment that the players both current & ex are getting from making these calls. These gentlemen realise the importance they have in all of our lives and they proudly supporting us now. #BaggiesFamily — The Last Blairite #TrueLabour (@LastBlairite) April 22, 2020

This is why I’m proud to be a Baggie 💙⚽️ — tracy newbold (@tracynewbold22) April 22, 2020