“No additional payments” “wage caps” League One and Two clubs list desired direction to EFL

Amid the uncertainty surrounding football and the COVID-19 crisis, there are many unanswered questions. Whilst these questions remain unanswered, clubs are still having questions asked of them. Stripped of their main revenue stream, many clubs are having to make difficult decisions rather than compromise their existence. Now clubs in Leagues One and Two of the EFL structure have contacted Rick Parry according to the Mail Online’s Ian Ladyman.

This contact is through a letter sent by Mansfield owner John Radford. Ladyman reveals that 34 of the 47 clubs in Leagues One and Two have been involved in a series of extra-curricular video meetings aside from those conducted with the EFL itself. The upshot of this is that these clubs have finalised a set of propositions as a way out of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainties that it holds.

The two main issues that they present to Parry are that the clubs do not intend to make any further payments or offer to players whose current deals expire June 30 but want the season to end by the end of July when payments to such contracted players would stop. They also inform EFL chief Parry that they are committed to wage/salary caps on their players next season.

The extract of the letter quoted by Ladyman runs thus:

“There is a strong desire for the season to be completed by 31 July 2020 (at the latest). The clubs want certainty.

‘No additional payments will be made to players for completing the season. We understand some players’ contracts will expire at the end of June but for the integrity of the competition, and bearing in mind that payments continue until the end of July, we would expect players to continue playing without contract extensions or further payments.

‘The clubs are committed to wage caps for the 2020-21 season and beyond. This recognises that revenue in 20/21 is likely to be reduced by as much as 50 per cent.

‘The clubs want to urgently look with the EFL into creative ways of setting the wage cap which guarantees the long term-future for all EFL clubs.

‘This is not a list of demands but is the desired direction of travel from the clubs.“