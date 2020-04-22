Former England striker reveals how he could have signed for Leeds United

Former England striker Jermain Defoe has revealed how he had the option of signing for Leeds United during his time at West Ham United in an interview with Sky Sports News.

The veteran forward is currently playing in the SPL for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and despite him being in the twilight of his playing career he is still regarded as one of the most clinical strikers around.

Defoe has a wonderful CV with him having racked up more than 700 club appearances, scoring 162 Premier League goals and bagging 57 England caps.

The 37-year-old has enjoyed spells with Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Portsmouth during his illustrious career and has revealed that whilst at the Hammers he fielded interest from the Whites.

“I wanted to be back playing in the Premier League,” he said. “I did get a phone call about Leeds when they had all those players there and were doing well, but when I got the Tottenham call I wanted to go there.”

“I know my football so I started thinking about all of the great forwards that played for that club like Jurgen Klinsmann, Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne. It just felt right.”

Defoe has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League era and it may come as a surprise to hear he once rejected Leeds especially when they were enjoying a successful time with the likes of Alan Smith, Mark Viduka, Robbie Keane, Michael Bridges and Robbie Fowler at the club.

However, with Defoe at West Ham in the early 2000’s when Leeds were in the top flight, by the time he moved to Spurs, the Yorkshire giants were suffering financial issues and subsequently got relegated in 2004 which would have seen any hopes of signing Defoe disappear.