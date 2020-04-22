EFL Chairman reveals fears over supporters not being able to return to stadiums until 2021

EFL Chairman Rick Parry has revealed fears that supporters won’t be able to return to stadiums until 2021 according to Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson and reported by Leeds Live.

The current season has been suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic and there are still lingering doubts over whether the 2019/20 season will be allowed to resume, although should this be the case it will almost certainly be behind closed doors for the remainder of the campaign.

Clubs in the EFL are becoming increasingly concerned about their futures with the loss of finances already having detrimental effects.

In League One and League Two in particular, clubs are worried they may be unable to pay wages with the loss of revenue becoming more concerning by the day.

Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson has confirmed that during a meeting with EFL clubs on Tuesday that Parry admitted he doesn’t believe fans will be allowed back in stadiums until 2021.

“There is a lot of uncertainty. We don’t know when the season will be concluded, if it is,” Robinson told Sky Sports’ The Football Show.

“An even bigger concern is about next season. In the meeting yesterday, Rick Parry, the EFL chairman, said that he thought the season might not start until next year when the games are played with fans attending. You can imagine the financial implications of that are considerable.”

“He didn’t think crowds would be in stadiums until 2021, that was his personal view. It could take as long as that to get gate receipts flowing back into clubs.”

This news will be of real concern to EFL clubs with financial losses already at an extreme high and with the probability of no gate revenue possibly on the horizon, this could leave the ‘smaller clubs’ in financial ruin for years to come.