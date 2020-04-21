“Will never happen” “Pools panel” Leeds United fans react to Hay tweet about EFL season ending now chatter

Leeds United last played on March 7, handing out a 2-0 defeat to local neighbors Huddersfield Town at Elland Road. It was after that game that the big decision was made to lockdown football in order to stem the rapid advancement of the COVID-19 virus that was sweeping across the world.

Since then, the only thing that has come out of football with any certainty is, well, growing uncertainty. No-one knows when football will restart again; that’s if it does restart at all. Overtures have been made from the likes of the EFL’s Rick Parry who is said to favour May training and a 56-day season finale.

UEFA say that they are committed to seasons running their natural course, a line from today’s statement backing that up. They said that coming from their video-conferenced meeting: “There was a strong recommendation given to finish domestic top division and cup competitions, although it is understood that there may be some special cases.”

It is the wording “…although it is understood that there may be special cases” that casts fresh uncertainty into the mix of an already uncertain situation. That uncertainty, that unclear future is wht is undoubtedly preying on the minds of many clubs where no football means no money in the coffers. That is what has led The Athletic’s Phil Hay to tweet the following:

Some chatter developing about ending the EFL season here and now. As we wrote in this piece, there are clubs in Leagues One and Two who favour that option. But in the Championship they're still talking about playing out the last nine games:https://t.co/X7kW7q0Rtb — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) April 21, 2020

The folding in of seasons, voiding of results is not something any club realistically wants to do but the longer football is out, the more this strategy becomes necessary. It’s either swallow your pride and support the folding of seasons now or possibly go out of business as the finances dry up. In this situation, the one many clubs are now facing up to, sentiment and pride are becoming less welcome bedfellows.

The linked article, if you have an Athletic subscription, is well worth a read and it does tell a very frightening and realistic story of just how hard the lower league clubs are finding this whole situation. No money coming in, no end in sight, doubts about what football will look like, worries of a depressed transfer market, contracts…football suddenly looks very bleak when you step back from the glitzy, glamour and lights of the Premier League.

With his former connections to the Yorkshire Evening Post and his excellent coverage of Leeds United, then it would be understandable that Whites fans would reach out and comment on the tweet. That is what they did. Here’s a number of their tweets on the topic with some wondering how it affects Leeds.

Leeds United fans comment on Phil Hay tweet about season-ending chatter

Will never happen. Too many financial implications. Loss of potential earnings for clubs looking to get promoted. — Bites Yer Legs (@BatesyV3) April 21, 2020

Pools Panel. Worked in the old days 😂😂 — Ronan Leech (@Leechronan) April 21, 2020

If the seasons void, surely everything is void like membership packages and season tickets? Will they be refunded? — Matt Hill (@MattyHill83) April 21, 2020

Should finish as it is with the teams in the play offs playing behind close doors — Richie mot (@richie1979) April 21, 2020

Why can’t the season just be finished as soon as it’s safe to do so and any disruption occur next season when we’re going from a level playing field with time to plan it out?? — Kyle Richmond (@KyleRic51721152) April 21, 2020

Think I’ll stay home if classed null and void to old for riots😂💛💙 — Tom Robinson (@tommylutd) April 21, 2020

This won’t end well for us….. — Terry O’ Brien (@tobtipp) April 21, 2020