Leeds United and West Brom still face degree of promotion uncertainty after latest UEFA meeting

It was reported last night that UEFA was to be holding a video conferencing meeting today with each of its 55 domestic associations as they looked for some manner of direction and certainty amid the COVID-19 closedown. UEFA’s musings were released in a statement on their website.

It is brief to say the least, here is the main body of what the statement says:

“A variety of calendar options were presented covering both national team and club competition matches. The funding of National Associations through UEFA’s HatTrick programme was also discussed with UEFA reiterating its commitment to meeting the payments to member associations as planned. There was a strong recommendation given to finish domestic top division and cup competitions, although it is understood that there may be some special cases. With this in mind, UEFA is currently developing some guidelines concerning participation in its club competitions, in order to assist its member associations in case of a cancelled league or cup.” UEFA statement – 21/04/20

This does give a degree of clarification and hope for sides like Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion who occupy the top two slots in the Sky Bet Championship with a two-game cushion to Fulham in 3rd. Saying that “a variety of calendar options” does show that they are considering how to close down the current campaigns and they do reiterate that it is their desire to finish rather than fold seasons.

However, the wording isn’t very clear in that UEFA’s statement says “there was a strong recommendation given to domestic top division and cup competitions” but does that apply just to recommendations to finish the Premier League as a ‘domestic top division’ or does it apply in the sense of all professional leagues such as Premier League down to League Two?

As it stands, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are no further along the path of certainty than they were before this news was released. What both sides do know is that there might be further announcements after UEFA’s Executive Committee meeting which convenes on Thursday.