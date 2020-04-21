Nottingham Forest linked with £7 million move for Galatasaray hotshot

According to a report from Turkish news outlet A Spor, Nottingham Forest will look to make a move for £7 million-rated Galatasaray’s loaned out striker Mbaye Diagne if they win promotion to the Premier League.

Despite the suspension of the football season, clubs are still seemingly pressing on with their recruitment plans for the upcoming summer transfer window. And, one club who have reportedly identified a potential transfer target is Championship promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest.

It has been reported by A Spor in Turkey that Forest will look to make a £7 million move fort Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne this summer. A potential move for the prolific Senegalese forward rests on whether or not they win promotion to the Premier League this season, with the club currently sat in 5th place with nine games remaining.

Diagne is currently out on loan in the Belgian Jupiler League with Club Brugge, joining the club last summer. He was sent out on loan in surprising circumstances, having netted 11 goals and provided two assists in 20 appearances for Galatasaray in the second half of the season. The 28-year-old earned a move to the Turkish giants after a stunning start to the season with Kasimpasa, in which he netted a hefty 20 goals in 19 appearances.

Diagne has been a prolific goalscorer in stints with Galatasaray and Kasimpasa, also scoring four in nine with Club Brugge. It is not the first time he has been linked with a move to England but a move has ever materialised before.

Now, with Nottingham Forest said keen on the striker, it will be interesting to see if they look to bring him in if they win promotion to the top flight or if the rumours fail to develop into anything serious as they have done with the striker’s previous links with a move to England.